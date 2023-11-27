How Donald Trump used the pardon power to disrupt the Justice Department

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mike Schmidt, New York Times Washington Correspondent and Frank  Figliuzzi, Former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI joins Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss new reporting of how then President Donald Trump used the power of the presidential pardon to disrupt the order and work of the Department of Justice and how he could do it again should he return to the White House   Nov. 27, 2023

