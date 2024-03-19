IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Donald Trump admits he is out of cash, and running out of options
March 19, 202409:38
Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department and Katie Phang, MSNBC Host and Legal Analyst join Ayman Mohyedin in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump admitting he doesn’t have the cash ahead of Monday’s deadline to meet the requirements of the civil fraud judgment in New York, and what his options are when it comes to potentially having to put up some of his assets as collateral. March 19, 2024

