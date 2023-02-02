IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dems sound alarm over Capitol security under GOP

    11:34
  • UP NEXT

    Conservative activist who advised Trump on 2020 election appears in court

    10:44

  • Antonia Hylton: Family of Tyre Nichols wants his life to take on national level of meaning

    10:24

  • Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad: 'My weapon is my voice'

    07:12

  • Michael Cohen: Donald will ultimately be held accountable for Stormy Daniels payment

    11:25

  • Ron Klain on his tenure as White House Chief of Staff

    10:04

  • Virginia State Senator: We will reject any bans on reproductive freedoms

    09:22

  • Rep. Goldman: There very well may be an indictment against George Santos

    07:50

  • ‘Small number’ of classified documents found at fmr. VP Pence’s home

    11:34

  • Fmr. lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee speaks out

    12:11

  • Trump fined nearly $1 million for ‘revenge’ lawsuit

    09:53

  • SCOTUS probe fails to find person who leaked abortion ruling

    09:05

  • District attorney in New Mexico shooting case: 'This is an attack on democracy'

    10:56

  • Rep. Swalwell: People parrot what McCarthy says in threats

    11:19

  • Michael Cohen speaks with Manhattan DA amid new chapter of Trump investigation

    05:13

  • MI Secy. of State: ‘Hateful rhetoric transcends into hateful actions’

    10:05

  • Luria: Releasing more security footage from 1/6 ‘dangerous for the future security of the Capitol’

    08:25

  • Donna Edwards on Santos: ‘No member of Congress should sign on to do legislation with him’

    06:19

  • Garland names special counsel in Biden docs probe to ‘underscore DOJ’s devotion to the facts’

    05:37

  • Additional classified documents found by Biden team

    08:13

Deadline White House

Dems sound alarm over Capitol security under GOP

11:34

New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater and former CIA Director John Brennan discuss with Nicolle Wallace how House Democrats have expressed concern about the safety and security of the State of the Union after Republicans failed to pass a provision that banned firearms in hearing and committee rooms. Feb. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Dems sound alarm over Capitol security under GOP

    11:34
  • UP NEXT

    Conservative activist who advised Trump on 2020 election appears in court

    10:44

  • Antonia Hylton: Family of Tyre Nichols wants his life to take on national level of meaning

    10:24

  • Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad: 'My weapon is my voice'

    07:12

  • Michael Cohen: Donald will ultimately be held accountable for Stormy Daniels payment

    11:25

  • Ron Klain on his tenure as White House Chief of Staff

    10:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All