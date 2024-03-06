IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrew Weissmann: 'Trump’s effort to keep Michael Cohen from testifying smacks of desperation'
March 6, 202406:58
Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department and Lisa Rubin MSNBC Legal Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the upcoming and likely only criminal trial that Donald Trump will face this year, with prosecutors for Alvin Bragg asking the a court to reject attempt by Donald Trump’s legal team to exclude evidence, as well as testimony from Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen. March 6, 2024

