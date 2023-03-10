IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: ‘There’s no way on God’s green earth’ that Trump testifies

    10:45
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. lead investigator of 1/6 committee finds House GOP probe into committee 'ironic'

    10:57

  • McConnell calls Tucker Carlson's depiction of Jan. 6 'a mistake'

    05:13

  • New recording reveals crisis after Fox’s AZ call for Biden

    10:08

  • DOJ says Trump can be sued by police over Jan. 6 riot

    11:21

  • Rep. Schiff: McCarthy is ‘giving away the security of the House’

    10:17

  • Marie Yovanovitch: U.S. needs to provide aid 'as quickly as possible' to Ukraine

    09:03

  • Jeremy Peters: New texts and emails get ‘inside the heads of the people at Fox’

    10:23

  • More evidence revealed in Dominion-Fox lawsuit

    10:51

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy featured on Brad Paisley's new song, 'Same Here'

    09:26

  • John Kirby: Putin ‘can’t find the right leadership to run this war’

    08:11

  • NYT: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation

    10:45

  • Secy. Buttigieg: Concerns of East Palestine residents will continue for years

    09:46

  • Igor Novikov: ‘This is the most decisive week of this war’

    09:47

  • New filing reveals Fox News hosts and executives didn’t believe election lies

    11:20

  • Michael Cohen: NY DA 'really honing in' on Trump criminal probe

    10:36

  • Jocelyn Benson: I’m looking for consequences up and down

    09:31

  • Erin Brockovich: Ohio train derailment is creating 'such distrust' with community

    10:17

  • The clearest sign yet that Special Counsel Jack Smith has evidence of a crime

    11:33

  • Sen. Murphy: I don’t buy the narrative that we can’t do anything about gun safety

    06:15

Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann: ‘There’s no way on God’s green earth’ that Trump testifies

10:45

Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann and former Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney react to the potential indictment of Donald Trump and Manahattan DA Alvin Bragg’s offer for the former president to testify before a grand jury March 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: ‘There’s no way on God’s green earth’ that Trump testifies

    10:45
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. lead investigator of 1/6 committee finds House GOP probe into committee 'ironic'

    10:57

  • McConnell calls Tucker Carlson's depiction of Jan. 6 'a mistake'

    05:13

  • New recording reveals crisis after Fox’s AZ call for Biden

    10:08

  • DOJ says Trump can be sued by police over Jan. 6 riot

    11:21

  • Rep. Schiff: McCarthy is ‘giving away the security of the House’

    10:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All