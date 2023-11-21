IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Smitten over her': Nicolle Wallace and family welcome a baby girl!

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Fears grow as Donald Trump's 2024 campaign embraces authoritarianism

    11:28

  • Speaker Mike Johnson's 'embarrassing rite of passage' to Mar-A-Lago to meet former President Trump

    07:28

  • ‘Anxious Hours’: Families of hostages held by Hamas await news from Israeli government of a deal

    11:56

  • Republican lawmakers push a fresh batch of lies about the January 6th insurrection

    09:17

  • Republicans in Georgia ‘carrying the water’ for former President Trump

    06:27

  • DC Court hears oral arguments in Donald Trump’s gag order in election interference case 

    10:47

  • George Santos facing a new house expulsion vote in the wake of damning ethics report

    05:04

  • Speaker Mike Johnson’s ‘Depraved America’ comments draw scrutiny

    08:16

  • New audio reveals Donald Trump wanted to go to the capitol during the Jan. 6 Insurrection

    10:50

  • Judge declares mistrial in Breonna Taylor civil rights case trial after jury deadlocks

    03:29

  • Nevada AG investigating fake electors who aided Trump's scheme to overturn 2020 election

    11:39

  • 'Brazen and bold fraud' - Rep. George Santos exposed by the House Ethics Committee 

    04:37

  • Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

    07:49

  • Paul Pelosi’s attacker found guilty

    11:07

  • Alicia Menendez: One party interested in governance, and one party that is not

    08:09

  • Jocelyn Benson: ‘We as voters have to start demanding more from our leaders’

    10:54

  • FBI Director Wray: A 'rogue's gallery’ of the threats against the U.S since Hamas Oct. 7 attack

    07:01

  • Donald Trump asks for mistrial in civil fraud case

    11:17

  • Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks out on Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military promotion blockade

    06:39

Deadline White House

'Smitten over her': Nicolle Wallace and family welcome a baby girl!

04:48

Nicolle Wallace host of Deadline White House calls in to share the news that her family welcomed Isabella Sloane Schmidt into the world Nov. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Smitten over her': Nicolle Wallace and family welcome a baby girl!

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Fears grow as Donald Trump's 2024 campaign embraces authoritarianism

    11:28

  • Speaker Mike Johnson's 'embarrassing rite of passage' to Mar-A-Lago to meet former President Trump

    07:28

  • ‘Anxious Hours’: Families of hostages held by Hamas await news from Israeli government of a deal

    11:56

  • Republican lawmakers push a fresh batch of lies about the January 6th insurrection

    09:17

  • Republicans in Georgia ‘carrying the water’ for former President Trump

    06:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All