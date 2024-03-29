IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Nonstop attacks’: Trump files a motion to ensure he can keep attacking NY Judge’s daughter
March 29, 202406:06

  • Why are some billionaires are running back to Trump, after being ‘embarrassed’ by Jan. 6

    10:26

  • ‘He is a bully and a thug’: Breaking down the latest attacks Donald Trump on the daughter of judge

    05:43
  • Now Playing

    ‘Nonstop attacks’: Trump files a motion to ensure he can keep attacking NY Judge’s daughter

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Luttig on Trump’s mobster tactics: ‘Nobody in a position of responsibility has addressed it'

    11:21

  • Chief coup plotter John Eastman facing disbarment for effort to lying about 2020 election

    11:26

  • Trump’s campaign fundraising gap is about to get a lot bigger

    05:51

  • Liz Cheney urges the Supreme Court to stop aiding Donald Trump’s delay tactics

    10:07

  • Former Senator and vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman dies at 82

    06:02

  • Inside the final days of Trump’s presidency and the push to invoke the Insurrection Act

    11:44

  • Nicolle Wallace: ‘If he were selling waterbeds or condoms fine’: Reaction to Trump’s bible grift

    08:27

  • ‘The big ripoff’: How Donald Trump funneled $100 million he raised off The Big Lie for legal bills

    11:38

  • Congrats Donald: Notorious golf cheater, brags he won two tournaments at his own club

    05:25

  • Nicolle: ‘Appalling humanity’ Trump salutes January 6th insurrectionists, calling them heroes

    07:52

  • ‘This was a dumb case’: Supreme Court hears argument on widely popular, commonly used abortion pill

    09:46

  • Trump gagged yet again: NY judge in hush money case imposes partial gag order on ex-president

    11:24

  • ‘Hard not to laugh’: House GOP furious with Speaker Mike Johnson for governing, threaten his job 

    06:32

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘Donald Trump might be pushing his legal team beyond their limits’

    09:55

  • Nicolle Wallace on Trump: He lied about his wealth, he lied about his sex life

    07:36

  • ‘Full speed ahead’: Judge denies more delays, Trump hush money trial to start April 15

    11:27

  • Justice Department’s slow investigation laid the groundwork for Donald Trump’s delay tactics

    09:52

Deadline White House

‘Nonstop attacks’: Trump files a motion to ensure he can keep attacking NY Judge’s daughter

06:06

Michael Luttig, Former Federal Judge, Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, John Heilelmann, MSNBC National Affairs Analyst join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with the breaking news that Donald Trump is challenging the gag order imposed on him in the NY hush money case, specifically citing that he has a right to attack the judge overseeing the case and his family over what he calls political speech. March 29, 2024

  • Why are some billionaires are running back to Trump, after being ‘embarrassed’ by Jan. 6

    10:26

  • ‘He is a bully and a thug’: Breaking down the latest attacks Donald Trump on the daughter of judge

    05:43
  • Now Playing

    ‘Nonstop attacks’: Trump files a motion to ensure he can keep attacking NY Judge’s daughter

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Luttig on Trump’s mobster tactics: ‘Nobody in a position of responsibility has addressed it'

    11:21

  • Chief coup plotter John Eastman facing disbarment for effort to lying about 2020 election

    11:26

  • Trump’s campaign fundraising gap is about to get a lot bigger

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All