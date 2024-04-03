IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Hurry up, and rule': Jack Smith rips Judge Cannon for enabling Donald Trump's delay tactics
April 3, 2024
    ‘Hurry up, and rule’: Jack Smith rips Judge Cannon for enabling Donald Trump’s delay tactics

    11:23
Deadline White House

‘Hurry up, and rule’: Jack Smith rips Judge Cannon for enabling Donald Trump’s delay tactics

11:23

Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Jack Smith's latest filing ripping Judge Aileen Cannon for continuing to delay ruling on one Donald Trump's most brazen claims, that the documents which Donald Trump hoarded at Mar-A-Lago, do not belong to the government and belong to him. April 3, 2024

    ‘Hurry up, and rule’: Jack Smith rips Judge Cannon for enabling Donald Trump’s delay tactics

    11:23
