‘Entirely Inappropriate’: Weissmann reacts Biden Documents Special Counsel’s report

Andrew Weissmann, former top official at the Justice Department and Neal Katyal, former Acting U.S. Solicitor General join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House react to the Special Counsel report dealing with the investigation President Joe Biden’s handling for classified documents, and why it was inappropriate for Special Counsel Robert Hur, providing commentary of President Biden’s age and memory, rather than sticking to the facts with the news that President Biden will not be charged with any crimes. Feb. 8, 2024