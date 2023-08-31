Full text: Read Donald Trump's not guilty plea and arraignment waiver

Former President Donald Trump has officially waived his right to appear at his Fulton County arraignment, which was scheduled for next week. On Thursday, Trump filed his waiver of appearance with Judge Scott McAfee, and also entered a plea of not guilty to all charges stemming from his indictment in Georgia on Aug. 14.

A grand jury has charged 19 individuals, including Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark, with 41 total felony counts. Trump was charged with 13 counts, including violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. This is Trump's fourth indictment this year.

Read the full text of the waiver and plea here: