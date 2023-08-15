Live updates: Georgia grand jury returns 10 indictments in 2020 election interference probe

Open court is great. So why am I worried? For the already thankless work of being volunteer poll workers in 2020, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss were falsely accused by those in Trump’s orbit of throwing Georgia’s election results to Joe Biden. For Trump followers who always understood that Make America Great Again was always about reaffirming the primacy of white people, Freeman and Moss were perfect foils: Of course Black women, the Democrats’ most reliable voters, would throw the election to Biden. The memory of how Trump partisans made life hell for that mother and daughter is why I found myself worrying while watching the footage of the 10 indictments being walked to and from Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s courtroom this evening. There were multiple Black men and Black women involved in that process, and it’s not hard to imagine Trump supporters finding out their names and their addresses and unleashing racist harassment upon them. As a former reporter who covered courts and as a journalist who generally values transparency, I think it’s great that Georgia is so transparent about what happens inside its courthouses and courtrooms. Still, I can’t shake the nagging feeling that those who were merely doing their jobs this evening are going to be subjected to harassment because they did. Freeman and Moss ‘still looking over their shoulders’ July 27, 2023 11:21 Share this -





Copied

Hillary Clinton: ‘I don’t feel any satisfaction’ Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, speaking to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow moments ago: Well, it’s hard to believe. I don’t feel any satisfaction. I feel just great, profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive. We don’t know yet what the charges coming out of Georgia are. But if you stop and think about what the public evidence is — and you’ve been talking about some of that for the last hour — he set out to defraud the United States of America and the citizens of our nation. He used tactics of harassment, intimidation. He made threats; he and his allies went after state officials, local officials responsible for conducting elections. Now we know they even went into voting machines in order to determine whether or not those voting machines had somehow been breached when they were the ones actually doing the breaching. So there is a great deal already in the public record. ... The only satisfaction may be that the system is working, that all of the efforts by Donald Trump, his allies, his enablers, to try to silence the truth, to try to undermine democracy have been brought into the light, and justice is being pursued. Share this -





Copied

True bill vs. no bill Share this -





Copied

Hillary Clinton is having a great night In a wild twist of fate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was booked to appear on MSNBC tonight before we knew for sure that Trump would (probably) be indicted, yet again. (She’s technically there to talk about an article she wrote for The Atlantic on “The Weaponization of Loneliness.”) And while Clinton said that it is a “sad day” and a “terrible moment for our country” to have a former president who has been charged with such serious crimes, she certainly looked like someone who is doing her level best to suppress some serious schadenfreude. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton debated at Hofstra University in September 2016. David Goldman / AP Share this -





Copied

Watch this space Share this -





Copied

Fani Willis moved faster than expected today Based on what we knew ahead of tonight’s grand jury vote, it wasn’t clear how long it would take Willis to get through all of the evidence she had gathered over the course of her 18-month investigation. All we knew was that she was going to begin her presentation today, and that the grand jury in question typically only meets on Mondays and Tuesdays. Given how much she’d pulled together since February 2021, including a full special grand jury investigation, our best guess was it would take Willis and her team two days to present everything. Clearly, she moved quickly. But also it appears she ended up not needing to call all of the witnesses originally lined up to testify. As a result, we’re now sitting here, at 9:30 p.m. ET, waiting to read the indictments as soon as they are distributed to the public. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis at her office in Atlanta in 2021. John Bazemore / AP file Share this -





Copied