Cross Connection

The Exploitation of Foreign Farm Workers

04:59

The agriculture industry is pushing to bring in immigrant workers using H2-A visas, although the program has been known to exploit workers. Philip Martin and Andrew Walchuk share their thoughts.June 4, 2022

