Cross Connection

Herschel Walker Acknowledges 3 Previously Unmentioned Children

06:56

Georgia Republican Senate candidate and frequent critic of absentee parents, Herschel Walker, has publicly acknowledged he has four children. The former football player had previously only recognized one child.June 18, 2022

