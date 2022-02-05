Black Journalists launch new digital media start-up
05:47
Share this -
copied
The co-founders of "Capital B" sit down with Tiffany to talk about their new digital media start up specifically aimed for a black audience. With newsrooms led and made up of mostly white people, why is this brand of journalism increasingly important in today's media landscape?Feb. 5, 2022
The topic of menopause shouldn't be taboo
07:40
ABC's new sitcom, "Abbott Elementary," has teachers laughing and relating
05:25
Now Playing
Black Journalists launch new digital media start-up
05:47
UP NEXT
Over a dozen HBCUs face bomb threats as Black History Month kicks off
05:16
Democracy in Danger
11:15
New poll finds that 55% of teachers want to quit earlier than they had planned