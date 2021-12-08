'I recovered very quickly and I'm back to normal now': Vaccinated convention attendee on contracting Omicron variant
04:35
Thousands attended an anime convention in New York resulting in many contracting covid-19. MSNBC's Craig Melvin is joined by one of the convention attendees who contracted the omicron variant, Peter McGinn and University of Virginia professor Dr. Ebony Hilton to discuss the cause of the spread and how to prevent it in mass gatherings.Dec. 8, 2021
