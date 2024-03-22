IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Dozens reported dead in Moscow after shooting at concert hall

FBI: Passengers of Alaska Airlines flight may be victims of a possible crime
March 22, 202402:51
Chris Jansing

FBI: Passengers of Alaska Airlines flight may be victims of a possible crime

02:51

The passengers of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 which suffered a mid-air blowout received a letter from the FBI identifying them as victims of a possible crime. NBC News' Tom Costello lays out the details of the letter and why Boeing could be subject to criminal investigation. March 22, 2024

