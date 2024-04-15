IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump on trial: Famed jury consultant on what to watch for in selection process
April 15, 202406:21

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump on trial: Famed jury consultant on what to watch for in selection process

06:21

Jury selection begins today in former President Trump's hush money trial. Executive VP at Decision Quest J. Lee Meihls, who has worked on many high-profile trials, weighs in on what the process could look like.April 15, 2024

