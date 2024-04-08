IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Total Eclipse: Rare solar eclipse passes across North America
April 8, 202403:47
  • Now Playing

    Total Eclipse: Rare solar eclipse passes across North America

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    'Special for so many reasons': Science journalist explains more on solar eclipse

    05:47

  • NOW: Solar eclipse crosses into U.S.

    06:41

  • Biden student debt relief plans 'could move the needle' for young voters

    09:36

  • Speaker Johnson faces Ukraine aid dilemma and threat to his job

    03:20

  • 'Every total solar eclipse is a rare and amazing event': astrophysicist

    07:23

  • Biden's allies look to copy Bush's campaign playbook to highlight abortion issues

    03:22

  • Trump, Biden campaigns will ‘unleash unholy hell’ on RFK Jr.’s: Michael Steele

    09:38

  • Netanyahu knows if Israel loses Biden's support 'they're really in trouble': Peter Baker

    03:05

  • RFK Jr. campaign disavows own email calling Jan. 6 rioters 'activists'

    03:14

  • Trump loses bid to dismiss classified documents case

    02:48

  • 'Catastrophic disaster': Intel analyst on deadly Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers

    06:48

  • Trump 'wants to undermine institutions currently prosecuting him': Rick Tyler

    07:41

  • 'No First Amendment problem': Judge rejects Trump's request to dismiss charges in GA election case

    05:05

  • New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond

    05:06

  • Judge denies Trump bid to dismiss Georgia case on First Amendment grounds

    01:36

  • Seven aid workers killed 'points to dark reality' in Gaza: Doctors Without Borders Exec.

    05:04

  • Several Trump supporters involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot are running for office

    04:20

  • Texas lawyer admits state may have gone 'too far' with immigration law

    01:37

  • 'Big accomplishment': Neera Tanden touts Biden admin's efforts to lower drug prices

    04:39

Chris Jansing Reports

Total Eclipse: Rare solar eclipse passes across North America

03:47

A total solar eclipse was visible over parts of North America today with tens of millions witnessing the rare event. Katy Tur anchored our special coverage as eclipse mania gripped the nation.April 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Total Eclipse: Rare solar eclipse passes across North America

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    'Special for so many reasons': Science journalist explains more on solar eclipse

    05:47

  • NOW: Solar eclipse crosses into U.S.

    06:41

  • Biden student debt relief plans 'could move the needle' for young voters

    09:36

  • Speaker Johnson faces Ukraine aid dilemma and threat to his job

    03:20

  • 'Every total solar eclipse is a rare and amazing event': astrophysicist

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All