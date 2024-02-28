IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court hears challenge to Trump-era bump stock ban
Feb. 28, 2024
    Supreme Court hears challenge to Trump-era bump stock ban

    02:15
Chris Jansing Reports

Supreme Court hears challenge to Trump-era bump stock ban

02:15

The Supreme Court heard arguments over a challenge to a ban on bump stocks put in place during the Trump administration. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the arguments made on both sides and how the justices considered the challenge.Feb. 28, 2024

    Supreme Court hears challenge to Trump-era bump stock ban

    02:15
