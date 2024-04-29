IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Protests continue as deadline passes for Columbia students to leave encampments 
April 29, 202401:51
Chris Jansing Reports

Protests continue as deadline passes for Columbia students to leave encampments 

01:51

Columbia University sent out a letter requesting student protesters voluntarily leave campus encampments by Monday afternoon or risk possible suspensions. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports on how protesters are reacting as the afternoon deadline passes.April 29, 2024

