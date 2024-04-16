IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prospective jurors in hush money trial questioned on social media posts
April 16, 202404:22

  • House delivers articles of impeachment against Secy. Mayorkas to the Senate

    07:19
  • Now Playing

    Prospective jurors in hush money trial questioned on social media posts

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    'Hit to the ego': First time Donald Trump isn't in control of his life

    08:13

  • Trump lawyers scrutinize prospective juror's social media posts

    04:13

  • Trump can 'certainly' get a fair trial in New York: Former Trump attorney

    05:39

  • Stormy Daniels is 'most important person' jury will hear from in hush money trial

    05:16

  • 'Certainly hurting Trump': Tim Miller on potential political impact of hush money trial

    09:05

  • Being on Trump’s legal team ‘has consequences to your reputation’: Former Trump lawyer

    09:26

  • Trump on trial: Famed jury consultant on what to watch for in selection process

    06:21

  • What taxpayers should know about scams as deadline approaches: IRS commissioner

    03:15

  • 'No question' Judge Cannon is 'favorably inclined towards Trump's views': fmr. federal prosecutor

    06:09

  • Trump and Johnson press conference makes ‘no sense’: Officer who defended Capitol during Jan. 6

    06:12

  • Young voters want to see Biden 'fight' to get rid of student loan debt: Eugene Daniels

    05:52

  • Biden announces more than $7 billion in student debt relief for 277,000 borrowers

    02:15

  • House votes to reauthorize FISA spy program amid some GOP opposition

    03:02

  • 'Toxic': Marjorie Taylor Greene not backing down from trying to oust Speaker Johnson

    06:15

  • 'No telling how much damage' Trump can do to himself on witness stand

    08:48

  • 'Not ideal' for prosecution: Judge severs Sen. Menendez bribery case from his wife's

    04:18

  • Reflecting on O.J. Simpson's complicated life

    05:58

  • Judge severs Sen. Menendez's trial from his wife's due to health issues

    02:11

Chris Jansing Reports

Prospective jurors in hush money trial questioned on social media posts

04:22

Former President Trump's lawyers are discussing a "hostile" Facebook post made by one of the prospective jurors in his New York hush money trial. Former SDNY Criminal Division Deputy Chief Kristy Greenberg discusses the jury selection.April 16, 2024

  • House delivers articles of impeachment against Secy. Mayorkas to the Senate

    07:19
  • Now Playing

    Prospective jurors in hush money trial questioned on social media posts

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    'Hit to the ego': First time Donald Trump isn't in control of his life

    08:13

  • Trump lawyers scrutinize prospective juror's social media posts

    04:13

  • Trump can 'certainly' get a fair trial in New York: Former Trump attorney

    05:39

  • Stormy Daniels is 'most important person' jury will hear from in hush money trial

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All