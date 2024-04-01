IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hope Hicks expected to testify in Trump hush money trial
April 1, 202401:43

  • Speaker Johnson facing ousting threats speaks to 'dysfunction' of House: Tim Miller

    06:33
  • Now Playing

    Hope Hicks expected to testify in Trump hush money trial

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    'Remains to be seen' how Hope Hicks will testify in Trump's hush money trial

    07:43

  • Some Republicans concerned Trump's 'unhinged behavior' could drag GOP down

    11:19

  • Democrats 'optimistic’ that abortion rights 'will help them' in November: former Rep. Curbelo

    06:18

  • 'Going backwards': Tennessee gov signs bill blocking police reform passed after Tyre Nichols death

    05:32

  • 'He's missed 7 weddings': Evan Gershkovich's friend on his year-long detainment in Russia

    06:28

  • 'This is not normal': Judges in Trump-related cases face unprecedented wave of threats

    08:12

  • 'Conversation is already starting' on Baltimore bridge rebuild

    04:39

  • Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer

    02:08

  • Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight

    07:38

  • Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO

    05:34

  • Trump's constitutional argument in GA case is a 'losing one': Kimberly Atkins Stohr

    12:11

  • It's Opening Day! Major League Baseball season kicks off today

    02:56

  • House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 10

    02:08

  • Buttigieg on bridge collapse: Biden directed admin to get 'every resource possible' to Maryland

    05:16

  • Trump selling bibles 'sends a message' to non-Christians: Bradley Onishi

    10:23

  • Ahmaud Arbery's aunt: 'This is destroying my family'

    10:30

  • Buttigieg: Rebuilding Baltimore bridge won’t be quick, easy or cheap

    01:40

  • Building Baltimore bridge from ground up will take 'much longer' than reusing wreckage: Expert

    03:46

Chris Jansing Reports

Hope Hicks expected to testify in Trump hush money trial

01:43

Former White House aide Hope Hicks is expected to testify in former President Donald Trump’s New York hush money payment trial, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on what information Hicks may be able to provide during her testimony.April 1, 2024

  • Speaker Johnson facing ousting threats speaks to 'dysfunction' of House: Tim Miller

    06:33
  • Now Playing

    Hope Hicks expected to testify in Trump hush money trial

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    'Remains to be seen' how Hope Hicks will testify in Trump's hush money trial

    07:43

  • Some Republicans concerned Trump's 'unhinged behavior' could drag GOP down

    11:19

  • Democrats 'optimistic’ that abortion rights 'will help them' in November: former Rep. Curbelo

    06:18

  • 'Going backwards': Tennessee gov signs bill blocking police reform passed after Tyre Nichols death

    05:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All