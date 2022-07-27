IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.75%

01:04

The Federal Reserve has announced it will raise interest rates by 0.75% in hopes to combat inflation. MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle reports on what impact the increased rates could have.July 27, 2022

