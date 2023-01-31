IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    FBI searched Biden's offices after classified documents found

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Five Memphis officers linked to Tyre Nichols' death in custody

    05:48

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene aims to be Trump's 2024 VP pick

    01:18

  • Musicians, executives face Senate hearing on frustration of dealing with Ticketmaster

    05:09

  • Failed GOP candidate confronted New Mexico Democrats at homes prior to shootings

    03:18

  • McCarthy invites Biden for State of the Union on February 7

    01:00

  • At least 14 House GOP flip to support McCarthy in twelfth speaker vote

    01:52

  • Breaking down historical precedent as McCarthy appears to lose first House speaker vote

    03:35

  • Man sentenced to 16 years for plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

    03:31

  • Buffalo mayor: 'People can feel their homes moving'

    03:56

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bond

    04:10

  • Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to return to U.S.

    00:30

  • Zelenskyy shares images of his arrival to the U.S.

    00:47

  • Administration officials believe Ukraine has military capability to retake Crimea

    02:10

  • Florida pastor and son accused of $8 million Covid relief scam

    01:56

  • Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death

    02:55

  • Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death

    02:55

  • Family of fallen Jan. 6 officer refuses to shake Republican leaders' hands

    01:30

  • Suspect in Club Q attack charged with 305 counts, including murder

    01:48

  • Mike Fanone says he was heckled by other officers during Congressional Gold Medal ceremony

    01:34

Chris Jansing Reports

FBI searched Biden's offices after classified documents found

01:44

Two senior law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News that the FBI searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November after classified documents were found there. NBC News' Julia Ainsley reports how the Biden team reacted and what details are still unknown.Jan. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    FBI searched Biden's offices after classified documents found

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Five Memphis officers linked to Tyre Nichols' death in custody

    05:48

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene aims to be Trump's 2024 VP pick

    01:18

  • Musicians, executives face Senate hearing on frustration of dealing with Ticketmaster

    05:09

  • Failed GOP candidate confronted New Mexico Democrats at homes prior to shootings

    03:18

  • McCarthy invites Biden for State of the Union on February 7

    01:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All