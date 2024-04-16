IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Hit to the ego': First time Donald Trump isn't in control of his life
April 16, 202408:13

Chris Jansing Reports

'Hit to the ego': First time Donald Trump isn't in control of his life

08:13

A different narrative of Donald Trump is unfolding amid the hush money trial, not the billionaire businessman, TV celebrity or former president that the world has known in the past. NBC News’ Garrett Haake, MSNBC contributor Sam Stein and former U.S. attorney in Michigan Barbara McQuade weigh in.April 16, 2024

