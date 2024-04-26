IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump's longtime assistant Rhona Graff takes the stand on Day 8 of hush money trial

'Gag order is a big part of this case': Friend of Judge Merchan weighs in on hush money trial
April 26, 202409:15

Chris Jansing Reports

'Gag order is a big part of this case': Friend of Judge Merchan weighs in on hush money trial

09:15

Retired New York State Supreme Court Justice Jill Konviser, who has known Judge Merchan for 15 years, joined Chris Jansing to discuss former President Trump's hush money trial.April 26, 2024

