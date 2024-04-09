IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Asking for trouble': Brendan Buck discusses Speaker Johnson appeasing Marjorie Taylor Greene
April 9, 202404:32
Chris Jansing Reports

'Asking for trouble': Brendan Buck discusses Speaker Johnson appeasing Marjorie Taylor Greene

04:32

Speaker Mike Johnson is facing a threat of removal following the House's two week break. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote a new letter to her colleagues on why she filed a motion to vacate him. Brendan Buck, former aide to Speakers Ryan and Boehner, discusses Johnson's options.April 9, 2024

