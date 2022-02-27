The Russian people risk everything to stand in solidarity with Ukraine
01:48
Share this -
copied
As Putin’s war in Ukraine escalates, the Russian people have taken to the streets to condemn their government – despite fierce threats from the Kremlin that any and all dissent will be met with brutal punishment. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin reminds viewers that the Russian people did not ask for this war and that they too are victims of Putin’s authoritarianism.Feb. 27, 2022
Now Playing
The Russian people risk everything to stand in solidarity with Ukraine
01:48
UP NEXT
House Committee Expands Inquiry Into Trump’s handling of White House records
05:20
Ukrainians begin fleeing to Poland as Russian attacks intensify
03:34
Whatever happened to the Republicans being the “big tent” party?
12:44
Texas Democrat on the hypocrisy of state GOP election officials
07:08
As Russia-Ukraine crisis remains on a knife edge, leaders weigh last ditch efforts at diplomacy