The Pro-Palestinian Free Speech Double Standard
April 22, 202405:33
    The Pro-Palestinian Free Speech Double Standard

Ayman Mohyeldin

The Pro-Palestinian Free Speech Double Standard

05:33

USC cancelled its pro-Palestinian valedictorian’s commencement speech, raising questions about the university’s limits on free speech. So, where’s the outrage from the cancel culture crowd? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin calls out the double standard.April 22, 2024

    The Pro-Palestinian Free Speech Double Standard

