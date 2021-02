On behalf of Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the NAACP has filed a suit against former President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, along with extremist groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, for their roles in the Capitol Hill riot. The suit alleges that Trump and Giuliani violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 law that prohibits interference with lawmakers' Constitutional duties. Rep. Thompson comments on the suit.