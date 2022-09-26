IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

Rep. Jim Himes discusses possible final Jan. 6 hearing

07:04

The January 6th Select Committee is set to hold their next public hearing this week. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT) about his outstanding questions for the panel, and how they should make their case to the American people ahead of the midterms. Sept. 26, 2022

