‘This is the right step’: New Jersey governor lifts school mask mandate
05:33
Share this -
copied
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the state’s mask mandate for schools and day cares starting March 7. The governor said due to declining Covid-19 numbers and progress on vaccinations he feels like it is “the right step.” Feb. 7, 2022
Now Playing
‘This is the right step’: New Jersey governor lifts school mask mandate
05:33
UP NEXT
Amir Locke Family Attorney: Minneapolis Police Department has a “credibility problem”
07:01
Minneapolis police kill Amir Locke while serving “no-knock” warrant
05:15
The 2022 Beijing Olympics will be the first games to use almost 100% artificial snow
02:21
An ode to the G.O.A.T - Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons