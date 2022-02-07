‘This is the right step’: New Jersey governor lifts school mask mandate
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the state’s mask mandate for schools and day cares starting March 7. The governor said due to declining Covid-19 numbers and progress on vaccinations he feels like it is “the right step.” Feb. 7, 2022
