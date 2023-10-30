IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

Judge reinstates gag order in Trump election case

01:48

The judge overseeing the federal election interference case against Donald Trump reinstated a gag order she instituted against the former president. The order prohibits Trump from making statements about potential witnesses or comments that target the court's personnel.Oct. 30, 2023

Play All