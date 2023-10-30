Judge reinstates gag order in Trump election case

- Now Playing
Judge reinstates gag order in Trump election case01:48
- UP NEXT
'Chickens are coming home to roost': Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in Donald's trial08:57
Trump’s coup bomb goes off! DOJ gets the goods as lawyers confess & WH vet flips11:25
Defining terrorism: Are Hamas’s attacks 'equivalent' to military bombings? Terror expert explains12:02
‘It’s not just scary, it’s wrong’: Romney book reveals how he sees decay of GOP08:13
Triple threat: 3 Trump lawyers flip as pressure hits in both coup trials04:53
Charlie Sykes: This is now a full MAGA House11:10
Trump doesn’t get his ‘Legally Blonde’ moment, storms out of court08:49
Raskin: Don't be fooled by ‘good manners' of MAGA speaker Mike Johnson05:23
Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order01:50
'This needs to go forward': Petition to remove Trump from Minnesota ballot heads to court05:57
'Could be tremendously significant': Meadows granted immunity according to ABC News07:53
'Doom loop of crazy': Trump's destructive influence paralyzes GOP with incompatible factions03:58
Tim O’Brien: Trump cornered by Cohen testifying in NY fraud trial06:20
Katyal: Meadows could ‘obliterate’ Trump’s defense if he’s flipped03:16
Something in him just snapped: 'Profoundly disappointed' Romney rips Trump Republicans in new book08:01
Report: Mark Meadows granted immunity deal in Trump’s federal election interference case03:14
Why the reported Mark Meadows immunity can have several interpretations06:48
‘Self-preservation kicked in’: Schiff calls report DOJ granted Meadows immunity 'not surprising'11:04
Report: Jack Smith grants Mark Meadows immunity to testify in Jan. 6 Trump case06:47
- Now Playing
Judge reinstates gag order in Trump election case01:48
- UP NEXT
'Chickens are coming home to roost': Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in Donald's trial08:57
Trump’s coup bomb goes off! DOJ gets the goods as lawyers confess & WH vet flips11:25
Defining terrorism: Are Hamas’s attacks 'equivalent' to military bombings? Terror expert explains12:02
‘It’s not just scary, it’s wrong’: Romney book reveals how he sees decay of GOP08:13
Triple threat: 3 Trump lawyers flip as pressure hits in both coup trials04:53
Play All