House Republican Priorities Take Shape

This week, the House GOP moved to remove Ilhan Omar from her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. The controversial spectacle distracted from several other wild Republican moves, however. Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the GOP quashing a ban on firearms in a committee hearing room, their meaningless vote condemning the “horrors of socialism” and hijacking hearings on pandemic aid with discussions of Critical Race Theory.Feb. 5, 2023