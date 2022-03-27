GOP Turns Supreme Court Hearing into a 2024 Presidential Audition
Republicans turned Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing into an audition for the 2024 GOP presidential ticket. Rather than honing in on substantive matters like Jackson's judicial philosophy, they opted for attacks that often included their favorite dog-whistle, Critical Race Theory. Michael Steele discussed this with Politico’s Eugene Daniels, MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade, and Professor Michelle Goodwin.March 27, 2022
Ohio Republicans’ redistricting mess throws primaries into disarray
