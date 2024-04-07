- Now Playing
Democrats introduce bill to rename Miami prison as 'Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution'02:35
- UP NEXT
These 50 companies have donated over $23 million to election deniers since Jan. 605:32
Rep. Robert Garcia: James Comer 'needs to just go away'06:04
Ayman: The glaring double standard in Trump's latest social media attack03:29
New IDF video prompts war crimes concerns as pressure mounts on Biden13:14
Dr. Michele Heisler: Supreme Court abortion pill case could set a 'scary precedent'09:52
U.S. warned Russia about potential terrorist attack in Moscow, NSC says08:06
Putin claims he agreed to swap Alexei Navalny for prisoners held in the West01:16
Comedian Kathy Griffin on being 'test case' for Trump retribution09:31
Nikki Haley wins D.C. GOP primary, NBC News projects01:20
Supreme Court decision on Trump's Colorado ballot case could come Monday08:46
Filmmaker Michael Moore says Michigan's 'Uncommitted' campaign can save Biden from himself13:45
Beyoncé's Foray Into Country Music Enrages Conservatives03:40
Ayman: Anger over Beyoncé's new songs is part of long history of racism in country music03:40
How the Michigan effort to vote against Biden in primary could help him in November09:25
'It can occur anywhere': NV and IL attorneys general on gun violence epidemic08:14
'The grift continues': Trump launches a sneaker line02:38
Rep. Raskin on indictment of GOP star impeachment witness: 'It's time to fold up the circus'07:49
'Voting integrity is on the line': PA special election winner shares insights for fellow Democrats04:29
Matt Gaetz says he misses Kevin McCarthy after House GOP's humiliating week06:33
- Now Playing
Democrats introduce bill to rename Miami prison as 'Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution'02:35
- UP NEXT
These 50 companies have donated over $23 million to election deniers since Jan. 605:32
Rep. Robert Garcia: James Comer 'needs to just go away'06:04
Ayman: The glaring double standard in Trump's latest social media attack03:29
New IDF video prompts war crimes concerns as pressure mounts on Biden13:14
Dr. Michele Heisler: Supreme Court abortion pill case could set a 'scary precedent'09:52
Play All