Democrats introduce bill to rename Miami prison as 'Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution'

In a bonus contender for "Worst of the Week," House Republicans introduced a bill renaming Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after former President Donald Trump. In response, a group of Democrats proposed a bill to rename Miami federal prison to the “Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution”. MSNBC Senior Political analyst Matthew Dowd and Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross join Ayman Mohyeldin to share their reactions.April 7, 2024