The hit Netflix TV series “Inventing Anna” and documentary film “The Tinder Swindler” have sparked a conversation around the fame of real-life con artists. Michael Steele discussed the social impact of incentivizing crime with Jennifer Rubin, Hayes Brown, and Laurie Kilmartin.Feb. 20, 2022
Secretary Katie Hobbs: “We are in peril if we have people in these offices who aren’t focused on the process but rather the outcome.”
06:13
Now Playing
Con artists take over our TV screens
09:42
