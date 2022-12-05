IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    Congressional Dems Show a United Front Amid Chaos Within the GOP

    09:29

  • Prosecutors say Trump sanctioned tax fraud in his company

    02:37

  • Jury finds Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy

    09:17

  • Rep. Barbara Lee calls Trump’s meeting with a white supremacist “shameful” but “not surprising”

    10:37

  • Democratic organizers have one message for donors: 2024 starts now

    05:58

  • Election Deniers May Have Lost, But Election Denialism Is Far From Dead

    07:02

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Legacy and Final Political Masterclass

    11:43

  • Underwhelming midterms performance sparks GOP blame game

    08:07

  • Democrats defy midterm expectations, make historic gains in state legislatures

    08:20

  • How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence

    06:34

  • Democrats make final case to voters before midterms

    09:20

  • Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway

    09:36

  • Early voting underway as Democrats make final case to voters

    12:11

  • In a Post-Roe America, Doctors are Increasingly Willing to get Political

    06:49

  • Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin: “Most Americans truly have far more in common than they realize.”

    11:04

  • MSNBC’s “Shouting Down Midnight” showcases Wendy Davis’ fight for abortion rights

    08:23

  • GOP doubles down on racist rhetoric going into the midterms

    08:52

  • Midterm elections headed for chaos

    06:24

  • Reflecting on #MeToo, five years after the movement went viral

    07:04

Ayman Mohyeldin

Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party

05:54

Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow has become a rising star among the Democrats helping the Party win the upper chamber in the midterms and now, she’s focusing on making the state a key player in 2024. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with McMorrow on her plans for 2024 as well as her recent speech at the Gridiron Club dinner. Dec. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    Congressional Dems Show a United Front Amid Chaos Within the GOP

    09:29

  • Prosecutors say Trump sanctioned tax fraud in his company

    02:37

  • Jury finds Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy

    09:17

  • Rep. Barbara Lee calls Trump’s meeting with a white supremacist “shameful” but “not surprising”

    10:37

  • Democratic organizers have one message for donors: 2024 starts now

    05:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All