White House concerned by low enthusiasm for Biden re-elect and scrutiny over son’s business dealings

Despite the mounting legal woes facing former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden is tied at 43% with Trump in the latest New York Times-Siena College poll. This comes as Peter Alexander reports that the White House is concerned with a lack of enthusiasm for the President, and legal pressure on his son, Hunter, increases. His business partner, Devon Archer, testified before Congress that despite Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter’s business calls, he never influenced any transactions. Still, Peter Baker tells Andrea Mitchell that Archer’s testimony presents a problem for the President.Aug. 1, 2023