Was the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate worth it?

The White House says its support for Israel is "ironclad" as that country braces for a possible strike from Iran or its proxies in retaliation for Israel's presumed strike on the Iranian Consulate in Syria. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed Thursday that despite the war in Gaza, Israel is prepared for scenarios in other areas. Peter Alexander is joined by Hala Gorani, Colin Clarke and former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos to weigh in on the latest from Israel.April 12, 2024