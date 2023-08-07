IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel

    07:17
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s defense lawyer has given Jack Smith ‘a roadmap of what they intend to argue’ at trial

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Pelosi: Trump looked like ‘a scared puppy’ ahead of DC arraignment

    11:12

  • Ben Rhodes: 19-year sentence for Navalny shows Putin is ‘more and more afraid’ of dissent

    04:29

  • Garrett Haake: Scene inside Trump courtroom both ‘very historic and also totally mundane’

    04:02

  • Tim Heaphy: Jan. 6 committee's work was ‘foundation’ for Special Counsel

    10:58

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: GOP needs to ‘decide that the Constitution’ plays ‘larger role than politics’

    07:33

  • Ari Melber: Mark Meadows is ‘a key figure’ in Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 legal case

    06:31

  • Tim Miller: Republicans 'were saying the right things' after Jan 6, but now defense is ‘even worse’

    05:07

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘I hope’ GOP understands ‘Trump misled them from day one’

    06:55

  • Michael Beschloss: Without seeing and hearing trial, Trump’s allies ‘will disseminate lie after lie’

    04:00

  • Mike Pence could be ‘a very strong witness’ since ‘he is not known as a Trump hater’

    16:26

  • Trump could say that Jack Smith made ‘key witnesses’ ‘unavailable’ to him by naming co-conspirators

    04:03

  • Michigan AG: Trump ‘went to the lowest levels of government’ to reverse 2020 election results

    07:52

  • If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

    03:50

  • Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’

    05:35

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won

    07:16

  • Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death

    02:19

  • Balance of WI Supreme Court shifts towards liberals, decisions could be ‘determinative’ in 2024 race

    07:12

  • Bragg seeks E Jean Caroll suit deposition to show Trump’s ‘state of mind’ when hush money was paid

    05:51

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Trump’s defense lawyer has given Jack Smith ‘a roadmap of what they intend to argue’ at trial

07:26

Ken Dilanian, Catherine Christian, Danny Cevallos, and Phil Rucker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the defenses offered by former President Donald Trump’s legal team his latest indictment and Special Council Jack Smith’s call for a protective order in the case following Trump’s inflammatory Truth Social posts. “Mr. Lauro spent all of yesterday basically letting the Special Counsel know what the defenses are going to be. He even cited cases,” says Christian. “So what they're doing and I can tell you for a fact that Jack Smith learned as a young prosecutor in the Manhattan DAs office to anticipate defenses, the only evidence or arguments to defeat them at trial. So, what Mr. Lauro did is basically led the prosecutors to a roadmap of what they intend to argue.”Aug. 7, 2023

  • Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel

    07:17
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s defense lawyer has given Jack Smith ‘a roadmap of what they intend to argue’ at trial

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Pelosi: Trump looked like ‘a scared puppy’ ahead of DC arraignment

    11:12

  • Ben Rhodes: 19-year sentence for Navalny shows Putin is ‘more and more afraid’ of dissent

    04:29

  • Garrett Haake: Scene inside Trump courtroom both ‘very historic and also totally mundane’

    04:02

  • Tim Heaphy: Jan. 6 committee's work was ‘foundation’ for Special Counsel

    10:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All