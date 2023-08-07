Trump’s defense lawyer has given Jack Smith ‘a roadmap of what they intend to argue’ at trial

Ken Dilanian, Catherine Christian, Danny Cevallos, and Phil Rucker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the defenses offered by former President Donald Trump’s legal team his latest indictment and Special Council Jack Smith’s call for a protective order in the case following Trump’s inflammatory Truth Social posts. “Mr. Lauro spent all of yesterday basically letting the Special Counsel know what the defenses are going to be. He even cited cases,” says Christian. “So what they're doing and I can tell you for a fact that Jack Smith learned as a young prosecutor in the Manhattan DAs office to anticipate defenses, the only evidence or arguments to defeat them at trial. So, what Mr. Lauro did is basically led the prosecutors to a roadmap of what they intend to argue.”Aug. 7, 2023