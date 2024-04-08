IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump files appeal to change venue of hush money trial, stay gag order
April 8, 2024
Lawyers for Donald Trump are arguing the trial should be pushed back while the former president challenges a partial gag order against him and are claiming the setting of the trial in Manhattan would be unfair, a source with direct knowledge of the action told NBC News. April 8, 2024

