Andrea Mitchell Reports

Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 'hanging by a thread' amid shelling

06:07

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ivo Daalder, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, and Joseph Cirincione, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, to discuss the risks of disaster at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, where just one of the station's six reactors is operating, raising concerns about a potential meltdown.  "The risks are high. It's extraordinarily dangerous. We're hanging by a thread," says Cirincione.Sept. 5, 2022

