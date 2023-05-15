Shane Harris: U.S. government has ‘clearly been able to penetrate a lot of Russian communications’

The Washington Post reports that leaked documents show that the head of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group offered Ukrainian officials the positions of Russian troops in exchange for a withdrawal of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut. Washington Post National Security Correspondent Shane Harris, who co-authored the story, joins Ryan Nobles to discuss. “What I think is so extraordinary is that the U.S. government really does have a pretty keen understanding of a lot of what's going on inside the Russian military apparatus. They've clearly been able to penetrate a lot of Russian communications,” Harris says. “It's a pretty remarkable window into just how deeply the U.S. has penetrated some of these communications, which really provides a rich understanding of what they know about the war in Ukraine and how it's playing out.”May 15, 2023