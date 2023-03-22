IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Jeff Merkley: Putin-Xi meeting was a ‘bro-fest celebrating authoritarian power’

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. “What we saw in that three-day meeting was a three-day bro-fest celebrating authoritarian power. Here is Putin, who proceeded to attempt to just grab the Ukraine,” says Merkley. “And here is Xi, who not only ran over the top of Hong Kong's liberties and rights guaranteed by the agreement with Great Britain – they’re certainly planning and considering the possibility of military force against Taiwan. So two leaders flexing their muscles and celebrating authoritarian power in a way that should be of concern to every freedom loving nation in the world.”March 22, 2023

