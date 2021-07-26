Sen. Gillibrand: ‘Our bill is the most historic and robust reform for military justice certainly in my lifetime’

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Senate Armed Service Committee approving a package to remove serious crimes, including sexual assault, out of the military chain of command. After years of championing the issue, Sen. Gillibrand says, “Our bill is the most historic and robust reform for military justice certainly in my lifetime.” Seeking to also mitigate racial disparities through this package, Sen. Gillibrand poses the question, “Frankly, the fact that our service members sacrifice so much every day, why wouldn't you professionalize the system for everyone?”