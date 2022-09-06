Roland Gutierrez: Abbott needs to talk gun safety, instead of turning schools into 'mini prisons'

As Robb Elementary School students and teachers return to the classroom for the first time since the school’s deadly mass shooting, Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez joins Peter Alexander to address the controversial security measures implemented over the summer. Noting the eight-foot fencing around the elementary school, Gutierrez says “we've turned our schools into little mini prisons,” rather than addressing the larger issue of gun safety. He says that Texas Governor Abbott’s assertion that raising the age to buy assault style rifles would be unconstitutional is a “bold faced lie,” and that “65% of Republicans want an age limit on AR-15 access, but this governor refuses to have that conversation.”Sept. 6, 2022