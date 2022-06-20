- Now Playing
Robert Draper: During Watergate hearings, unlike now, 'facts mattered back then'04:43
Jonathan Capehart: Juneteenth has only been recognized nationally since last year and 'we’re going to be learning as the years go on'04:18
Adm. James Stavridis: 'We need every conceivable idea explored' to end the blockade of Ukrainian grain04:31
Gen. Barry McCaffrey: 'In the long run,' Ukraine invasion 'will be a strategic disaster for Russia'04:11
Rep. Barbara Lee: The commercialization of Juneteenth by big businesses 'gives me a lot of angst'05:54
Gillian Tett: 'There is so much pressure right now for prices to rise,' inflation 'unlikely to end quickly'03:39
Israeli prime minister announces coalition governments’ dissolution, calls new election02:27
Peskov: Americans captured in Ukraine ‘committed crimes’ against Russian forces06:42
Rep. Debbie Dingell: ‘I was a witness to more than one’ of Loudermilk's Capitol tours ahead of Jan 603:59
Ben Ginsberg: Trump’s pressure on Pence more ‘unprecedented’ than ‘what we saw in Watergate’05:46
Katharine Graham, ‘the very model of an enlightened publisher,’ honored with U.S. Forever Stamp01:01
Michael Beschloss: America is ‘divided against ourselves over the basic issue’ of ‘democracy itself’06:03
Sen. Chris Murphy: Bipartisan gun deal will ‘prevent a lot of homicides and a lot of suicides in this country’06:54
Amb. McFaul: ‘Getting Brittney Griner out of Russia must be a top priority for the Biden administration’05:15
Trump pushed ‘the big lie’ for ‘apparently quite significant financial gain’05:32
Sen. Jeff Merkley: Biden must ‘push hard' on human rights issues during Saudi Arabia trip07:45
Rep. Crow: ‘Astonishing’ what Barr told Jan 6 Committee that he ‘didn’t say’ during Trump presidency03:28
Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’07:15
Officer Daniel Hodges: ‘I don’t know how’ Republican leaders who ‘experienced January 6’ can say ’this doesn’t matter’07:30
Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges01:42
Jonathan Capehart: Juneteenth has only been recognized nationally since last year and 'we’re going to be learning as the years go on'04:18
Adm. James Stavridis: 'We need every conceivable idea explored' to end the blockade of Ukrainian grain04:31
Gen. Barry McCaffrey: 'In the long run,' Ukraine invasion 'will be a strategic disaster for Russia'04:11
Rep. Barbara Lee: The commercialization of Juneteenth by big businesses 'gives me a lot of angst'05:54
Gillian Tett: 'There is so much pressure right now for prices to rise,' inflation 'unlikely to end quickly'03:39
