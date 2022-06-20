Robert Draper: During Watergate hearings, unlike now, 'facts mattered back then'

American journalist and author of “Do Not Ask What Good We Do: Inside the U.S. House of Representatives,” Robert Draper joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his article comparing the Republican reaction to Trump’s attempts to overthrow the 2020 election to Nixon’s Watergate. Draper says while Nixon “tried illegally to gain an election, he didn't try to overthrow the election results,” whereas in the same instance he believes “President Trump almost certainly would have fought it to the bitter end,” as we’re seeing now with the “big lie.” June 20, 2022