Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'

Council of Foreign Relations President Richard Haass joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the Israeli police raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which resulted in the arrest of hundreds of Palestinians. “The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high. This wasn't even close to it,” Haass says. “And if the Israelis want to undermine the Abraham Accords; want to make it impossible for Saudi Arabia to ever move towards peace with Israel; they want to start another Intifada, there's no better way to do it.” Haass adds, “My own sense, more broadly, is the Israeli government is probably looking to go beyond, to find some kind of a compromise on the judicial reform issue. Maybe something on that and maybe compensating people on the far right who aren't happy with any compromise with a tougher policy towards the Palestinians. But if this is an example of it, it is really counterproductive.”April 5, 2023