IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’

    05:54

  • Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’

    04:45

  • Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump

    01:41

  • Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

    11:06

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

    02:35

  • Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

    03:15

  • Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

    08:06

  • Laura Jarrett breaks down the timing of when Trump indictment could be unsealed

    05:30

  • Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP

    07:19

  • Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

    01:54

  • Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment

    02:38

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment

    07:15

  • Beschloss: ‘Our democracy might be taken down by some future president’ if Trump faces no penalty

    07:00

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: If DOJ had pursued Jan. 6 charges with more urgency, 'they would have gone first’

    04:46

  • Michael Crowley: U.S. not characterizing President Tsai's 'transit' through U.S. as a 'state visit'

    06:50

  • Nightclub drugging deaths spark fear: NBC's Matt Lavietes reports

    01:32

  • Secy. of State Blinken condemns Kremlin’s detainment of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich

    10:55

  • What’s so dangerous about TikTok? NBC's Jacob Ward talks to the experts.

    03:47

  • Brendan Buck: Republicans ‘quite content to ignore’ centrist voters who support gun reform action

    05:06

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'

03:45

Council of Foreign Relations President Richard Haass joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the Israeli police raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which resulted in the arrest of hundreds of Palestinians. “The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high. This wasn't even close to it,” Haass says. “And if the Israelis want to undermine the Abraham Accords; want to make it impossible for Saudi Arabia to ever move towards peace with Israel; they want to start another Intifada, there's no better way to do it.” Haass adds, “My own sense, more broadly, is the Israeli government is probably looking to go beyond, to find some kind of a compromise on the judicial reform issue. Maybe something on that and maybe compensating people on the far right who aren't happy with any compromise with a tougher policy towards the Palestinians. But if this is an example of it, it is really counterproductive.”April 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’

    05:54

  • Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’

    04:45

  • Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump

    01:41

  • Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

    11:06

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

    02:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All